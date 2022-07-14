Detectives Investigating Robbery At Prince Frederick Walgreens Pharmacy

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the Walgreens pharmacy located at 355 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick, MD, for the report of a robbery in progress.

Preliminary investigation revealed two suspects entered the business, approached the pharmacy clerk, jumped over the pharmacy counter, and stole prescription medication.

Two suspects were apprehended on scene and a third subject of interest was apprehended during a traffic stop northbound Rt. 4 in the area of the Norfolk Dr. in Owings, MD.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau have assumed the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident or subjects involved is asked to contact Det. Ted Yates at Edward.Yates@calvertcountymd.gov.

Calvert County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Calvert County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Calvert County Crime Solvers by calling 410-535-2880.

Tips can also be submitted by email to ccsotips@Calvertcountymd.gov or by using the Sheriff’s Office mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 to download.