PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that took place at the Fox Run Liquor Store located at 617 Solomons Island Road N. in Prince Frederick, on July 22, 2023. Investigation revealed the suspects pictured stole a large quantity of liquor from the store.

If you can identify these suspects, or have information that may assist this ongoing criminal investigation please contact Dep. K. Fleenor, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at email: kyle.fleenor@calvertcountymd.gov. Please reference case # 23-51898 when providing information.