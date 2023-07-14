OXON HIL, Md. – The Homicide Unit tod­ay released video of the suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting inside of an Oxon Hill business early Tuesday morning. The victim is 27-year-old Deangelo Washington of Washington, DC. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

On July 11, 2023, at approximately 4:40 am, officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road for a shooting. The victim was located inside of the business suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The preliminary investigation reveals the victim was working at the business at the time of the shooting.

In the surveillance video, the suspects are seen arriving in a red Honda. Two suspects exit the car and walk into the store. A short time later, the victim approaches the suspects and has a short conversation. As he walks away, the suspects open fire on the victim and then run from the store. A third suspect was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0040376. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.