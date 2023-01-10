Detectives Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Sneades Ace Home Center

LUSBY, Md. – On Monday, January 9, 2023, DFC Anderson responded to the Sneades Ace Home Center located at 11861 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby for the reported theft.

Investigation revealed the suspect pictured stole merchandise and fled the store without making payment.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this suspect is asked to please contact DFC Anderson at howard.anderson@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-2800 and refer to case #23-1961.

Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 .

Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov