PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a passing of counterfeit money that occurred on March 23 and March 24, 2022, at two 7-Eleven locations:

3855 Old Town Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639

15 N Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

The suspect pictured above passed a $100 bill at each location. She is described as a white female, approximately 40-50 years old with brown curly hair. On both days she was wearing the same clothing as pictured – a black t-shirt, green camouflage pants, and flip-flops.

Anyone with information on this suspect or incident is asked to contact Deputy Shoemaker at Cody.Shoemaker@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case number 22-16199.