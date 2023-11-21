Credit: Bill Wood

MANAHAWKIN, N.J. – Senior captain Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) was one of 60 student-athletes from 44 different Division III field hockey programs to earn a spot on the 2023 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) National Senior Team. Paying tribute to their entire collegiate careers, the NFHCA is proud to acknowledge and celebrate these seniors for their accomplishments and impact on and off the field (NFHCA release).



Dickens is just the seventh Seahawk field hockey player to be named to the Senior Team and first since Christy Bishop ’15 was selected in 2014. The other Senior Team members were Lauriann Parker ’13, Allie Skiest ’11 , Emily Smithson ’09, Amy Skrickus ’08, Melissa Moore ’98.



The 5-7 midfielder was just one of two Atlantic East Conference players to make the Team as Cabrini University’s Caroline Gallagher also gained a spot.



During her four-year Seahawk career, Dickens notched 42 points on 15 goals and 12 assists in 55 games played with 53 starts. Nine of her 15 career goals were game-winners.



A two-year team captain, Dickens collected three First Team All-Atlantic East awards. She was also named the Atlantic East Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 25, 2021 while garnering a spot on the Atlantic East Weekly Honor Roll four times since the team joined the conference in 2020.



This season, Dickens led St. Mary’s College with three game-winning goals, which tied for third in the conference. She was also tied for second on the squad with six assists, good for 10th in the league. Dickens finished her senior season tied for fifth with four goals.



The Seahawks ended their historic season with a 13-6 (6-0 AEC) overall record. St. Mary’s collected two program firsts in winning the Atlantic East Conference championship tournament title and earning a berth in the NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship Tournament.



Additionally, the Seahawks recorded their third straight undefeated conference record, going 17-0 over the past three seasons, and their third consecutive Atlantic East regular-season championship title.

Facebook:StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks, @smcmfh

Twitter: @smcseahawks, @SMCMFH | Hashtags: #GoSeahawks #SeahawkPROUD #SweepTheSheds