Different Breed Motorcycle Club Hosts Poker Run For Finn's Fight Against DIPG!

SOUTHERN MARYLAND -This Saturday, July 15th, 2023, the Different Breed Motorcycle Club is hosting a ‘Poker Run’ to raise money and awareness for Finns Fierce Fight against DIPG!

Finn is a 9-year-old boy whose entire life got turned upside down on November 16, 2022, when he was diagnosed with DIPG, an aggressive and fast-growing brainstem tumor that primarily affects children. DIPG is currently inoperable there is no known cure- yet. Since Finn’s diagnosis, his family has been working hard to raise awareness for DIPG research and the children and families that it affects.

Different Breed Motorcycle Club has decided to join Finn and his family in their fight against DIPG by hosting a local Poker Run! If you don’t know what a Poker Run is- it is an event where participants in vehicles of all kinds, mainly motorcycles but can also be other modes of transportation such as ATVs, must visit checkpoints. At these checkpoints, each vehicle will draw one card from a standard deck of cards. The goal is to have the best poker hand at the end of the run after visiting all of the checkpoints!

This Saturdays Poker Run will have 5 total checkpoints. Starting at Jameson-Harrison American Legion Post 238 and then continuing on to The Tavern in Saint Leonard, Buckets Bar and Grill in Lusby, Toot’s Bar in Hollywood, and Seabreeze Restaurant and Tiki Bar in Mechanicsville. There will also be a 50/50 raffle taking place at Seabreeze.

All vehicles are welcome to participate, and the entry fee is $20 for riders and $10 for passengers. A majority of the proceeds will go towards “Riding with Finn” and research for DIPG. Registration begins at 10 am, kickstands are up at noon and last hands are due back at 5 pm on Saturday!

Show up and have some fun on Saturday to help raise money and awareness for DIPG and support Finn and his Family in their fight! All are welcome!

