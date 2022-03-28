Dillon’s Power Washing has been serving the community for 21 years. Keith Gross, the owner/CEO, has been with the company for eight years.

Back in 2001, Jason Dillon, Gross’ brother-in-law, started Dillon’s Power Washing and ran the business by himself. His goal was to become the best provider of residential and commercial cleaning services in the area. Jason sadly passed away five years ago. After that, Keith and his wife purchased Dillon’s Power Washing and continued the business.

Since then, they have added many different services, ranging from power washing, painting, deck staining, window cleaning, and asphalt restoration. They also offer recurring services such as gutter cleaning. Every service is priced per square foot.

Keith Gross has always wanted to be an owner. He has helped with a few pop-up companies around the area, such as Beyond Meats and DC Dosa. After helping out other companies, he realized it was time to do his own thing.

Dillon’s Power Washing focuses on their relationship with their customers. Whether they’re a loyal customer or someone who needs a service provided for them, every customer can expect to be treated with professionalism and kindness.

“We find ourselves working closely with our customers and providing a high level of service. If you call us, we’ll get back to you at least within 24 to 48 hours, but most of the time it’s faster than that,” Keith Gross said. “We also offer a lot of extras in our industry that most of our competition don’t. We also have a clean look, you know who we are no matter where we’re at with the way our guys are dressed and their professionalism. Also, our equipment and vans and all of that really send a message of who we are.”

Dillon’s Power Washing currently has a team of twelve people that help customers in Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, Anne Arundel, and Prince George’s County. They also do commercial work in parts of Virginia.

Keith Gross dreams of Dillon’s Power Washing to become a one-stop-shop for anything related to a house. Keith is even starting a home improvement class next month so that they can also offer related services. He also wants to eventually get into retail and sell the essential equipment needed to take care of your home.

Keith hopes that by 2026, Dillon’s Power Washing will expand to at least three or four locations.

This piece was sponsored by Dillon’s Power Washing. For more information about our sponsored content and advertising options, contact laura@thebaynet.com