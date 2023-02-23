Discover A ‘Pot Of Gold’ In Resources March 17 At Community Resource Day

Are you a Calvert County resident in need of local resources? Calvert County Department of Community Resources and their resource partners are here to help during Community Resource Day! The free event offers citizens of all ages and income-levels a one-stop shop for resource assistance. There are over 50 government and nonprofit organizations signed up to offer a wide range of services for housing and utilities, jobs, transportation, food, clothes, medical, personal care and more.

“Community Resource Day is our opportunity to help citizens get connected with the basic human services they deserve,” said Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland. “For an individual who may be struggling to locate assistance, tracking down the appropriate organizations, services, contacts and forms to complete can be frustrating. This event removes that hassle and connects our community members directly to resource partners who can assist.”

Community Resource Day will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 2-6 p.m. at Calvert Pines Senior Center located at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. This is a family friendly event for all ages, so don’t miss out on the free savory dishes by Kelly’s Kickin Cuisine, support services, demonstrations, health screenings, giveaways, entertainment by DJ Swag Money, and martial arts demonstrations by Black Belt Academy. The event is sponsored by the Calvert County Department of Community Resources, LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc. and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. For more information, please call 410-535-1600, ext. 2460 or visit online at calvertcountymd.gov/CommunityResourceDay.

Can’t make it to Community Resource Day? Visit OurCalvert.org, a hub that hosts a multitude of diverse resources for the Calvert County community for a variety of citizen needs. OurCalvert.org features 16 service categories. Services such as employment, financial assistance, housing, transportation and others are listed so citizens can easily pinpoint the resources they need.

The mission of the Calvert County Department of Community Resources is to foster a coordinated and collaborative delivery of human services with compassion and respect to the citizens of Calvert County.