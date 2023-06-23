LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Antoinette’s Garden, a wine and cocktail garden located in Leonardtown, has been gaining popularity as a must-visit spot for those seeking a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

With its diverse cocktail selection, impressive wine list, and commitment to using local ingredients, Antoinette’s Garden has become a hub for craft cocktails and delightful experiences.

In a recent episode of the “Get Real with Chris & Mark” podcast, the hosts welcomed Eileen, a representative from Antoinette’s Garden, to discuss the unique offerings and creative libations at the establishment.

During the podcast, Eileen showcased the charm of Antoinette’s Garden, describing it as “a nice place to relax, have fun, and enjoy your company.” With a passion for mixology, Eileen brought a couple of signature cocktails to share with Chris and Mark.

Eileen, eager to provide a taste of the cocktail offerings, offered the Apple Cider Mule as the first choice. However, a small mishap led to the absence of ginger beer. Undeterred, Eileen quickly improvised with Southern Trail Distillery’s Apple Shine, a moonshine distilled with apple, ensuring that the flavor remained exceptional.

As Chris did a taste test, he described it as drinking an apple pie. “Close your eyes and imagine that warm pie with that apple pie with the crumb top. Right. It’s got to be the crumb top because you can taste it, the cinnamon. That is really delicious,”

The conversation shifted to the revitalization of Leonardtown, with Chris and Mark acknowledging the town’s incredible transformation over the years. They praised Leonardtown’s evolution into a vibrant and appealing destination and attributed much of its success to unique establishments like Antoinette’s Garden.

Eileen shared her enthusiasm for the creative freedom she and the bartenders enjoyed at Antoinette’s Garden. She explained, “The owners really push us and encourage us to be creative behind the bar.” The hosts wholeheartedly agreed, recognizing mixology as an art form such as a chef creating a masterpiece.

Eileen further emphasized their dedication to creativity, mentioning that while some cocktails become permanent fixtures on the menu, others are introduced seasonally, enticing customers to return and discover new offerings.

Next, Eileen introduced the Smoked Old-Fashioned, as she expertly combined hickory smoke, maple syrup, orange juice, an orange slice, and Elijah Craig Bourbon to create a visually captivating and flavor-packed cocktail. The hosts savored the intricate flavors, recognizing the delicate balance that makes an old-fashioned exceptional.

Throughout the conversation, the hosts also discussed Antoinette’s Garden’s commitment to sourcing local ingredients, including baked goods from the Amish community and local wines. They expressed admiration for the establishment’s support of the “eat local” movement, highlighting the benefits of incorporating such offerings on the menu.

In conclusion, the hosts thanked Eileen for sharing her insights and applauded Antoinette’s Garden for its commitment to providing a peaceful and enjoyable establishment. They expressed genuine excitement about visiting and experiencing what Antoinette’s Garden has to offer.

