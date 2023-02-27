EDGEWATER, Md. – On February 25, 2023, at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the Green Turtle at 3213 Solomons Island Road in Edgewater for a fight.

Officers arrived and located the disorderly male refusing to leave the establishment. Officers again instructed the male to leave, but he refused.

As officers attempted to escort the male out of the building, he began struggling with the officers, causing him and one of the officers to fall to the floor.

During the struggle on the floor, the male placed the officer in a chokehold.

The officer was able to break free and disengage the male. The officer then withdrew his taser, causing the male to comply.

He was arrested and charged accordingly. The officer sustained a minor injury to an extremity and was treated at an area hospital.

Arrested: Gabriel James Tyler, 25-year-old of Edgewater, Maryland