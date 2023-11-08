DMV Schools Included In Forbes List Of Top Colleges

Photo by Vasily Koloda on Unsplash

MARYLAND – Four colleges in the DMV made the list of top colleges, with Maryland representing two of those spots.

Number 13 on the list is Johns Hopkins University. The private college is located in Baltimore and gives students access to rare books, manuscripts, and archives. The school also offers free shuttle services so students can check out the museums and landmarks of the city.

Coming in #20 is Georgetown University. The Washington, D.C. private school is just a metro ride away from Smithsonian museums, embassies, and other landmarks. 1 in 10 undergraduate students at Georgetown are college athletes. The campus has 30 Division 1 teams.

The University of Virginia lands at #29. The public school was founded in 1819 by Thomas Jefferson. The university has twelve schools including an esteemed medical center.

Finally, the University of Maryland in College Park makes the 34th spot on the list. The university also made it on the Princeton Review list as one of the top 5 institutions for student entrepreneurship.

