Photo of Red Fox by John Whaley via DNR Photo Contest

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around.

As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.

If the foxes you see do not have visible injuries and appear to be energetic and healthy, then they are fine to be left alone…even if you see them during the day.

Remember the first rule of thumb is let wildlife be wild!

If you see an injured or sick animal or if you have nuisance issues, you can find more information on our webpage:

https://dnr.maryland.gov/…/plants…/wildlifeproblems.aspx