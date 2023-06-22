LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, 2023. St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Emergency Services encourages all community members to Know Your Zone.

What Is It?

Know Your Zone is a new color-coded interactive map you can use to determine which storm evacuation zone you live in based upon your street address.

How Will It Help You?

Knowing your zone will help you avoid unnecessary evacuation travel, thereby reducing highway congestion, easing overcrowding at local storm shelters, and boosting public safety.

How Do You Use It?

Visit: mdem.maryland.gov/Pages/know-your-zone-md.aspx

Click the Find Your Zone button.

button. Enter your address on the map.

View your color-coded evacuation zone.

Evacuate your zone if told to do so by local officials – sign up for local emergency notifications at: stmaryscountymd.gov/codered.

Disasters will not wait; neither should you. Visit stmaryscountymd.gov/prepare to learn more about how you can be prepared.