Don’t Miss This Benefit Show At V.F.W. This Saturday! 

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The music community joins Boundless Expectation, Inc. to raise funds for a worthy cause!

On Saturday, September 30th, at the V.F.W. in California, Md., five local bands will play a benefit show in support of Boundless Expectations Inc., or BEI, a local nonprofit organization passionately committed to enriching the lives of students facing unique learning challenges and disabilities, as well as their devoted parents. BEI accomplishes this vital mission through education, consultation, advocacy, and specialized tutoring services.

BEI Reading Rocks Fest starts at 4:00 p.m. and will feature music from Changing Scene, Amateur Hour, Landing Mary, The Runaway Guns, and Buffalo Velcro.

Entrance to this remarkable event requires a minimum donation of $10, with the entirety of the funds raised being devoted to nurturing the aspirations of BEI students and facilitating the comprehensive training of their dedicated tutors.

At the heart of BEI lies the visionary spirit of Lisa Blottenberger, who recognized the necessity of revolutionizing the approach to educating dyslexic students, shifting away from conventional methods.

“BEI serves over 200 families in the community with tutoring or advocacy; our goal is to support children and families that are impacted by learning differences,” said Blottenberger. “Our services are intended to help each child reach their potential.”

Statistics underline the urgency of BEI’s mission, with over half of Southern Maryland’s student population reading below grade level and 17 percent grappling with dyslexia.

BEI administers more than 200 effective tutoring sessions per month while diligently advocating for students across 20 Southern Maryland schools.

They offer specialized tutoring for children with educational disabilities or challenges using proven, structured, evidence-based programs with caring, professional tutors in a healthy learning environment.

In addition to direct support, BEI is dedicated to enlightening teachers, parents, and the community about educational disabilities, their symptoms, diagnosis, appropriate remediation, and necessary accommodations. They offer invaluable guidance during IEP and 504 meetings, evaluations, and accommodation discussions.

Boundless Expectations, Inc. stands as a student-centric nonprofit committed to forging collaborative partnerships with both public and private educational institutions, assessors, and related service providers. Together, they craft innovative educational solutions that yield exceptional outcomes for students with learning differences.

For more details about this transformative initiative and to show your support, please visit: https://www.boundlessexpectations.org

For more information, follow the BEI Reading Rocks Fest Facebook event page or pre-purchase your tickets here.

