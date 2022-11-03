MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On November 2, 2022 at approximately 7:22 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at the Maryland International Raceway at 27861 Budds Creek Road.

Crews arrived and found the single vehicle overturned with one injured. The racecar was reportedly going over 170+ MPH before the crash into the jersey wall.

Shortly later, EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the patient.

Crews established a landing site on the scene. MSP Trooper 7 arrived at 8:15 p.m. and transported the 53-year-old patient to Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment.

