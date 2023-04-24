Driver Flown Out After Serious Crash In Chesapeake Beach

Photo courtesy of the North Beach VFD

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On April 23, at approximately 11:44 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Bayside Road in the area of Locust Grove Road.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle rollover collision with one occupant trapped and seriously injured. Firefighters quickly extracted the patient and turned over to EMS.

Photo courtesy of the Calvert Advanced Life Support

EMS evaluated the patient and requested a MEDEVAC for transport. Firefighters established a landing site nearby for MSPAC Trooper 2.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 2 flew the patient to a local Trauma Center for treatment.

Photo courtesy of the Calvert Advanced Life Support

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Calvert Advanced Life Support

