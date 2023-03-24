Driver Flown Out After Serious Single Vehicle Crash On Three Notch Road

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On March 23, at approximately 10:32 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Alexandra Way.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway with one occupant suffering from multiple injuries.

EMS evaluated the female patient and requested a MEDEVAC. Firefighters established a landing zone at Oakville Elementary School for Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7.

MSPAC Trooper 7 arrived and transported the patient to Captiol Region Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

