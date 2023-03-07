One Flown Out After Truck Strikes Tree In White Plains
One Flown Out After Truck Strikes Tree In White Plains
courtesy photo

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – On March 6, at approximately 3:09 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on DeMarr Road in the area of Ellinger Drive. 

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway into a tree. Firefighters reported one occupant trapped and unconscious with injuries. After a quick door pop the patient was extricated and turned over to EMS for care. 

EMS evaluated the male patient on the scene and requested a MEDEVAC. 

Firefighters established a landing zone nearby for Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 2. 

MSPAC Trooper 2 arrived and transported the patient to UM Capitol Region Medical Center for treatment. 

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com 

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *