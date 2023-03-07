courtesy photo

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – On March 6, at approximately 3:09 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on DeMarr Road in the area of Ellinger Drive.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway into a tree. Firefighters reported one occupant trapped and unconscious with injuries. After a quick door pop the patient was extricated and turned over to EMS for care.

EMS evaluated the male patient on the scene and requested a MEDEVAC.

Firefighters established a landing zone nearby for Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 2.

MSPAC Trooper 2 arrived and transported the patient to UM Capitol Region Medical Center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

