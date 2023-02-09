Driver Flown Out After Vehicle Strikes Pole In Mechanicville, Road Shutdown

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, INC.

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On February 9, at approximately 2:28 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 26780 Baptist Church Road.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway that struck a utility pole.

EMS evaluated one patient on the scene and requested a MEDEVAC for transport. Firefighters established a landing zone in a field at Real Life Church.

Maryland State Police Trooper 2 arrived and transported the patient to Capitol Region Trauma Center for treatment.

Verizon was requested to the scene for multiple wires down in the roadway.

SMCSO Advisory: Baptist Church Road is closed in both directions near Creek Lane due to a motor vehicle accident with wires across the roadway.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

