LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 27, 2023, at approximately 8:09 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on South Shangri-La Drive in the area of Willows Road.

Crews arrived and found a blue Dodge truck off the roadway into a tree with one occupant unresponsive. EMS performed CPR, and shortly after, they pronounced the driver deceased on the scene. The victim’s identity will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

Police continue to investigate the collision.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com