Driver Injured After Crashes Into Tree In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On September 6, at approximately 10:33 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Oakville Road. A caller stated the driver was awake but not alert.

Crews arrived to discover a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree, with one person inside who was injured. EMS evaluated the patient on the scene.

The patient was immediately transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com