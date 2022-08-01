Dunkin’ Of The DMV Award $100K In Scholarships To Local Students

WASHINGTON – Dunkin’ and its DMV franchisees launched their inaugural Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program this past spring, which awarded $100,000 in academic scholarships to high school and college students throughout the DMV.

In partnership with Scholarship America, Dunkin’ yesterday awarded 40 students throughout the DMV region with a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school of their choice in Fall 2022.

Dunkin’s DMV Regional Scholarship Program accommodates current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors who were selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills and overall commitment to their school and local community.

The goal of the regional scholarship program is to recognize hardworking students in the DMV and to help ease the financial burden of pursuing higher education.

This year marks the debut of Dunkin’s Regional Scholarship Program to financially support deserving students in our local community.

“On behalf of my fellow DMV-area franchisees, we feel honored to award these 40 commendable students with the 2022 Dunkin’ DMV Regional Scholarships,” said Maria Icaza, D.C.-area Dunkin’ franchisee. “We seek to further students’ educational goals as a part of our commitment to support our local communities beyond our restaurant doors.”

Jenna Catlett will be a Communications Major at the University of Maryland College Park this fall. Catlett is the recipient of the State of Maryland Certificate of Merit (graduating in the top 5% of class), United States Marine Crops Distinguished Athlete Award, President’s Award for Educational Excellence. Additionally, Catlett was a four-year varsity volleyball player.

Mackenzie Mozzo was announced the Valedictorian of the Chopticon High School Class of 2022, as well as a recipient of the “T” Memorial Scholarship from Chopticon High School. Mozzo is now a Nursing Student at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

Sophie Chan will be a Marine Engineering student at the United States Naval Academy this upcoming fall semester. They were awarded the GMHS Class of 2022 STEM Valedictorian and Maryland Scholar with Distinction Award.

Morgan Martin will be a biochemistry major at Lipscomb University this fall. Martin is a recipient of the Lipscomb University Trustee Scholarship recipient and Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association Minds in Motion Scholarship Recipient. Additionally, Martin graduated as Valedictorian of their high school, acting as captain of the Math Team, and member of the mock trial team. Martin also was captain of the lacrosse and field hockey teams as well as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle Leader.

The 2022 DMV Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship recipients are as follows:

Alexandria, VA

Isaiah Wang, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (University of Miami Class of 2026)

Anderson Moffitt, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (Clemson University Class of 2026)

Leah Byron, West Potomac High School (Virginia Commonwealth University Class of 2026)

Annapolis, MD

Clementine McLemore, Broadneck Senior High School (University of Washington Class of 2026)

Arlington VA

Devin Nemirow, Washington-Liberty High School (Syracuse University Class of 2026)

Cooper Donovan, Washington-Liberty High School (University of Pittsburgh Class of 2026)

Baltimore, MD

Panagiotis Fafalios, Dundalk High School (Johns Hopkins University Class of 2026)

Tiffany Rodrigues, Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School (Notre Dame of Maryland Class of 2025)

Brunswick, MD

Kara Graves, Brunswick High School (Messiah University Class of 2027)

Buckeystown, MD

Inez Ortiz, St. John’s Catholic Prep (University of Maryland: College Park Class of 2026)

Centreville, MD

Karlie Hickson, Queen Anne’s County High School (Liberty University Class of 2026)

Clarksville, MD

Sonia Goyal, River Hill High School (George Washington University Class of 2025)

Clifton, VA

Natalie Yee, Centreville High School (University of Virginia Class of 2026)

Ellicott City, MD

Pragat Patel, Mount Hebron High School

Lauren Gustafson, Mount Hebron High School (University of Maryland: College Park Class of 2026)

Fallston, MD

Marissa Shatzer, Fallston High School (University of Maryland: College Park Class of 2026)

Frederick, MD

Andrew Wang, Urbana High School (University of Miami Class of 2026)

Fredericksburg, VA

Kellina Brennan, Riverbend High School (Yale University Class of 2026)

Marcus Muntean, Chancellor High School (University of Virginia Class of 2026)

Germantown, MD

Naomi Nwokoma, Northwest High School (Temple University Class of 2026)

Great Mills, MD

Sophie Chan, Great Mills High School (United States Naval Academy Class of 2026)

Huntingtown, MD

Jenna Catlett, Huntingtown High School (University of Maryland: College Park Class of 2026)

Hyattsville, MD

Ian Lathrop, DeMatha High School (Towson University Class of 2026)

Ryley Haynes, South Hagerstown High School (University of Maryland: College Park Class of 2026)

Indian Head, MD

Morgan Martin, Henry E. Lackey High School (Lipscomb University Class of 2026)

Marriottsville, MD

Anderson Hu, Marriotts Ridge High School (University of Chicago Class of 2026)

McLean, VA

Ivy Chen, Langley High School (Stanford University Class of 2026)

Yanni Aknine, McLean High School (University of Virginia Class of 2026)

Morganza, MD

Mackenzie Mozzo, Chopticon High School (University of South Carolina Class of 2026)

Severna Park, MD

James Henson III, Severna Park High School (Salisbury University Class of 2026)

Stafford, VA

Olivia Jung, Colonial Forge High School (Cornell University Class of 2026)

Rayna Ibrahim, Colonial Forge High School (Germanna Community College Class of 2023)

Kaitlyn Williams, Mountain View High School (Duke University Class of 2026)

Stevensville, MD

Noah Wigglesworth, Kent Island High School (University of Maryland: College Park Class of 2026)

Sykesville, MD

Joseph Zolkiewicz, South Carroll High School (University of Maryland: College Park Class of 2026)

Towson, MD

Annika Stotler, Concordia Preparatory School (Towson University Class of 2026)

Williamsport, MD

Bryson Ostrum, Williamsport High School (Washington College Class of 2026)

Walkersville, MD

Emma Shafer, Walkersville High School (University of Maryland: College Park Class of 2025)

Warrenton, VA

Sarah Cannon, Fauquier High School (George Mason University Class of 2023)

Winchester, VA