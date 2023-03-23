Edna Mae Becher, of Hollywood, Maryland, passed away on March 13, 2023, at Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, Maryland from complications with her heart. Throughout her hospital stay she always had a family member by her side, holding her hand. She was 88 years old.

Edna was born on April 1, 1934, to Earl and Helen O’Donnell, in Cresson, Pennsylvania. Her Daddy, Earl, was given a true gift when his daughter, Edna, was born on his birthday. They shared an April Fool’s Day Birthday, and her family learned to have a little fun with that. Edna attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic Grade School and Cresson High School. She did office work at the junkyard behind her family home while in high school and later became a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Edna had a love for family and the friendships she made. Edna always looked for and found the good in people.

In 1950 Edna’s sister, Jean, introduced her to a young man, John Becher, who was enlisted in the Air Force and was home on leave. John and Edna hit it off from the start and were soon engaged. Edna’s Uncle, Father Eugene Parrish, married John and Edna in November 1952 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Cresson, PA. Edna joined her husband on his Air Force assignments to Kansas, Nebraska, New Jersey, and Japan with their final destination being Maryland. Maryland became their home. Edna’s biggest adventure was John’s assignment to Japan for a three year tour. At 22 years of age Edna and John had a two week voyage across the great Pacific Ocean aboard a military transport, The USS General Mann, headed to Japan with their young children, John, Debbie, and Al. Youngest son Paul was born a few years later and missed that journey. Edna had never left the mountains of Pennsylvania until she married John. What an adventure they had.

After their children had grown, Edna became involved in volunteer work, first at St. John’s Church in Clinton, and then at St. John’s Church in Hollywood. Edna was a Eucharistic Minister for the sick and the elderly at both churches. While in Clinton Edna visited the sick patients at Southern Maryland Hospital to administer the Eucharist. She often returned to visit these people in the evenings, and became friends afterwards. Edna belonged to the Catholic Daughters and Sodality. After moving to Hollywood, Edna continued this service to the sick and elderly, visiting their homes to administer the Blessed Sacrament. She formed many friendships doing this and it brought Edna great joy. She volunteered at the religious goods stand most Saturday evenings after the 5:00 Mass. Edna also joined the Senior Center and started the Walking Club at the Loffler Senior Center. The second member of their Walking Club, Margaret, became Edna’s best friend for the remainder of her years. Their nightly phone call always brought Edna great joy.

Edna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 32 years, John C. Becher; and by her parents, Earl and Helen O’Donnell, Evelyn O’Donnell (Earl’s second wife), sisters Lois Gailey, Jean Yarnish, and Earleen Fitzgerald.

She is survived by her brother-in-law Clifford Gailey, brother-in-law Jim Yarnish, brother Thomas O’Donnell and sisters Helen Wright (Jesse) and Shirley Patterson (Joe), son John Becher (Annette), daughter Deborah McGowan (James), son Alfred Becher (Mary Jo), and son Paul Becher (Denise). She is also survived by her grandchildren Nicole (Erik), Amanda (Scott), John (Becca), Kimberly (Conner), Martin (Katie), Michael, Mary, Nicholas, Kara, Ariana, Justin (Theresa), and Corey. She is survived by her great-grandchildren, Brooks, Lena, Deklin, Jesse, Sage, and Clio.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 17, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, Maryland: Visitation 10:00 am

Rosary 10:45am

Funeral Mass 11:00 am

Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 11:00

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to one of the following in Edna’s memory:

Meals on Wheels, SMCDAHS, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650

St. John’s Church, 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636

OR

A charity that you hold close to your heart

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.