Elaine Elizabeth Williams, 87, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on March 24, 2023.

Elaine was born on April 19, 1935, to LeRoy and Gertrude Becker in the Bronx, NY. After graduating from St. Francis Xavier, Washington DC in 1949 and St. Cecilia’s Academy in 1953, she went on to study Education at Seaton University. She was also formerly Sister Madeline, O.S.B.

She then went on to teach elementary school for a few years after.

She met Thomas Williams in 1960, and they were later married in 1961. They went on to have four children, Anne Cassidy of Lawrenceville, GA, Sheila Grine of Mitchell, GA, Carolyn Pounds of Waldorf, MD, and Christopher Williams of Middlesex, VT.

When Elaine had Anne, she decided to dedicate her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother. Elaine excelled at propping up members of her family and supporting them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. She made it her mission to improve the lives of others.

Elaine enjoyed reading and adding to her collections. We will miss her greatly.

Elaine was predeceased by her parents, and her sister Janet McArdle. She is survived by her beloved husband, her four children, her sister Lois O’Malley of Gainesville, FL, her seven grandchildren, and her four great-grandchildren.

On April 18, 2023, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. Interment will be the following day, April 19, 2023, at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, dedicate Catholic Masses or donate to the charity of your choice.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.