Eleanor Greta Numera of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on May 13, 2022, at the age of 85.

Born on October 18, 1936, to George Nordmark and Greta Peterson in Glen Ridge, NJ, Eleanor was one of four children.

Eleanor is survived by her children: Zina Trinidad of Charleston, SC; Cynthia Winoski of Charleston, SC; Anthony Trinidad and his wife Catherine of Mechanicsville, MD; Jeffrey Trinidad and his wife Katherine of Leland, NC; Elena Poe and her husband Timothy of Portsmouth, VA; Christina Numera-Segreti of Mechanicsville, MD; Michael Numera of Danville, IL; her nephews Vince Turner and Mike Numera; and many grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents George and Greta; her husband, Tautaulagia Sotoa Numera; and her sisters, Gloria, Joan, and Elaine.

In her early years, Eleanor enjoyed dancing. With always having a passion for sewing, she later found joy in making blankets for her family and friends. She loved baking, drinking coffee on the patio when visiting the beach, doing puzzles, and playing cribbage with her grandkids.

She was a very supportive military wife, who also worked in retail. Eleanor became known as “The Hallmark Lady” for her years of working and managing the Hallmark store in Charlotte Hall.

When she retired, Eleanor enjoyed spending time with her family and being a homemaker, who greeted everyone with a smile and a hug!

Eleanor dedicated her life to being a loving mother, grandmother, and special friend to everyone she spent time with. She was often called “Mom” by her children’s friends, and “Grandma” by her grandchildren’s friends. She was a blessing to her life-long friends, as well as acquaintances she only knew for a brief time. Eleanor is loved by many and will be deeply missed!!!

The children of this amazingly special woman will be welcoming all other family and friends at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Encounter Christian Center located at 30080 Henry Ln, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Her service, officiated by Dr. Wilson Morales, will follow at noon. All are welcome to accompany Eleanor immediately after the service to Maryland Veterans Cemetery, at 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623. A reception will take place at the Encounter Christian Center following the burial services between 3:30pm – 4:00pm, and ending at 6:00pm.

“In lieu of flowers”, donations are suggested for “those in need” programs at Encounter Christian Center (P.O. Box 412, Charlotte Hall, MD, 20622) and/or the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home (Attn: State Office, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD, 20622)

