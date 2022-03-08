RIDGE, Md. – This morning at approximately 4:42 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the structure fire at the SeaSide View Campground in the 48500 block of Sea Side View Road. All occupants were able to escape without injury.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the mobile home showing smoke and fire near the front entrance. Firefighters had the fire knocked and under control in ten minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was notified and requested to the scene for an investigation.

The Fire Marshal determined the fire was the result of an electrical malfunction within the wall space next to the front door. The smoke alarms were present and activated. The estimated structure loss is $50,000.

