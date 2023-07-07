Ella May Russell, 85 of Abell, MD passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 26, 2023 at home.

She was born on January 12, 1938 in Baltimore, MD to the late Albert Sydney Hammond, Sr. and Ella May (Dillinger) Hammond.

Ella grew up in the Baltimore area and graduated from Trinity High School in 1956 and Bethany College, Bethany, WV in 1960. She married Robert “Bob” Allan Russell, Sr. on September 19, 1964 in Ellicott City, MD. After marrying they moved to St. Mary’s County, Maryland where they resided for nearly 60 years. After graduating from high school Ella continued her education at Virginia Commonwealth University where she earned her Master’s Degree in Social Work. Upon receiving her degree, she had the opportunity to work for the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services which led to a fulfilling career that spanned 53 years. During her career, Ella May was the Director of the Dept. of Social Services for over 30 years. Ella was the matriarch of the family. She and Bob were blessed with three children whom they adored. She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue. She and Bob enjoyed traveling together. In their travels they often visited Europe. They visited every European country except Turkey. They also enjoyed travelling within the U.S., especially to the Homestead in Hot Springs, VA which they did annually and to their condo in North Myrtle Beach, SC with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Melissa Ann Dicken of Salisbury, MD, Robert Allan Russell, Jr. (Jenny) of Abell, MD, and Andrea Maria Alderson (Mike) of Coltons Point, MD; sister-in-law, Gloria Hammond of St. Paul, MN; brother-in-law, William “Billy” Paul Russell of Leonardtown, MD; four grandchildren, Sean Russell Alderson, Sophie Elizabeth Russell, Andrew Michael Alderson, and Chloe Lynn Russell, and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Albert “Buddy” Sydney Hammond, Jr.; sister, Anita Poe, and sister-in-law’s, Joan Hammond and Olga Russell.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated by Rev. Wyble at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609. Interment will be private.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Alderson, Sean Alderson, Col. Matt Russell, USA, (Ret.), Mark Russell, Gilbert Murphy, and Michael Hammond.

Memorial contributions may be made to Three Oaks Homeless Shelter, P.O. Box 776, Lexington Park, MD 20653, Seventh District Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609, and Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.