NORTH BEACH, Md. – On June 10, 2023, End Hunger Calvert County will be hosting the 5th Annual Dragon Boat Festival at the North Beach boardwalk.

The dragon boats are set to take off at 9 am with the event going until 5 pm. This year the festival is featuring some new additions to the fun. A Kids Discovery Zone on the North Beach pier with interactive activities for children, and for adults a new Beer Garden featuring different local brews, as well as food vendors and entertainment.

“Whether you are a paddler, spectator, or vendor, on June 10th, everyone can participate!” Jacqueline Miller President of End Hunger In Calvert County stated. Show up for your community to help End Hunger and don’t forget to cheer on your favorites.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com