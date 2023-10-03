Entire Martial Arts Academy Team From Millersville Place In Top Three At Nationals

Credit: 5 Peaks Martial Arts Academy

MILLERSVILLE, Md. – “The feeling was monumental.” That’s how Master Killian, owner of 5 Peaks Martial Arts Academy, described the feeling when all 12 of his warriors placed in the top three at Nationals in Florida. Nine of them came back as 1st place national champions!

“It truly meant the world to me to see my own 5 Peaks Warriors find their success on such a high level of competition,” said Master K.

Master K opened up 5 Peaks Martial Academy in 2014, celebrating 10 years this May! His love for Martial Arts started back in 1984 the day after “The Karate Kid” movie came out in theaters.

“My behavior was just terrible and every time the preview came on, it just intrigued me to the point I would do anything for my mom to get me involved.”

Not only did it turn his behavior around, it opened the door to having confidence in himself. He said since he was short in his younger years, he’d get picked on and bullied. Becoming a black belt gave him the confidence to stand up for himself.

In 2007, he joined the Marine Corps and two years later was deployed to Iraq. While he was there, he made a vow to open up his own martial arts school.

“I wanted to invest in my students and show them the pathway to success through martial arts.”

His students train two-three times per week and there’s a special class specifically for the competition team that practices throughout the month. Their hard work paid off and their big wins at Nationals have brought about a new excitement for the kids and parents.

“Winning at Nationals this year felt amazing! After taking 3rd place at my first National event, I felt disappointed and wanted to do better. I decided to put in the extra effort to train and push myself harder. The following year I took first place. Training at 5 peaks has taught me that nothing comes easy but if you work hard enough, you can achieve your goals. Master Killian and 5 Peaks has been a big inspiration to me,” said Brayden Martinez.

“For me as a coach and a parent it was a double special day. The kids worked hard training for months to prepare to compete at the highest levels. It always feels great as a coach when that hard work pays off and it shows in their performance on a national stage. I could not be prouder of how the kids competed and handled themselves regardless of the outcome. Truly humbled to be part of this academy, family and the coaching team,” said Steven Verdi, coach and father.

Steven’s son Aiden competed in four different events (point sparring, board breaking, WT forms, and open forms) and came home with 4 gold medals at nationals. It’s a memory Steven and his son say will stick with them forever.

“When I won at Nationals, I felt in a way I never felt before. I have never thought I was going to be as successful as I was but learned that through hard work and training anything is possible. I hope this year is going to be another success as it was this year,” said Aiden.

Aiden says his favorite part about 5 Peaks Academy is the competition team. He says it gives him the opportunity to practice, train and make fun memories with friends, competitors and instructors.

Aiden’s dad says there are too many great things about 5 Peaks to choose just one.

“Master K has created more than a martial arts school, it truly is a family. He teaches real life lessons of how to live the black belt way through courage, honor, and respect. He also engages the kids through many other Friday night and weekend activities such as ninja nights, weekend boot camps, nerf gun battles, holiday gatherings and so much more.”

5 Peaks Martial Academy is located at 8258 Veterans Highway in Millersville, Maryland. To learn more, visit their website by clicking here.

