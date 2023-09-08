Ernest Edward Messick "Ernie"

Born May 11, 1948, he grew up under the care of his grandmother, attended LaPlata High School, and later served in the US Navy as a Corpsman, including time in Vietnam during the war where he was awarded the Purple Heart and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm and Gold Frame.

Ernest’s journey in life included marrying Gayle Schofield Messick and fathering two sons, Ed and Stephen Messick with Gayle. After a period of marriage and then divorce, he found love again with Susan Scaggs, with whom he shared 39 happy years before her passing in February of 2021. With Susan, Ernie added 3 more sons, Chris, Bill, and Andy. He dedicated his time to family, truck driving, card games, watching the Washington Redskins/Football Team/Commanders, and NASCAR. He admired the Joe Gibbs Racing Team, especially Tony Stewart. His infectious smile, humor, and camaraderie left a lasting impact on all who crossed his path.

He cherished moments with his friends during camping trips, playing cards, and dancing with Susan. Ernest’s legacy lives on through his children: Ernest (Ed), Stephen, Christopher, William, and Andrew Messick, and his surviving grandchildren: Kevin, Kyle, Noelle, Caitlyn, Anthony, Avery, Cassidy, Carly, and the latest addition from Andrew and Samantha, Camryn. Ernest was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Francis Stuad Messick, brother John Messick, sister Patricia Messick Long, and daughter-in-law Chrissy Kupfer Messick. He was survived by his brother Raymond Messick.

Ernest Messick, known affectionately as Ernie, Uncle Buck, and Pop, will forever be remembered for his warmth, quick wit, and unwavering love for his family. His presence lit up every room he entered, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of love.

In accordance with his wishes, a private burial will be held for Ernest Messick. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Autism Speaks, an organization dedicated to advocating for individuals with autism and their families. (If you would like more information about his organization, go to www.autismspeaks.org).

Your support in honor of Ernest’s memory would be greatly appreciated.

Ernest’s legacy lives on through his children: Ernest (Ed), Stephen, Christopher, William, and Andrew Messick, and his surviving grandchildren: Kevin, Kyle, Noelle, Caitlyn, Anthony, Avery, Cassidy, Carly, and the latest addition from Andrew and Samantha, Camryn. He was survived by his brother Raymond Messick.

Ernest was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Francis Stuad Messick, brother John Messick, sister Patricia Messick Long, and daughter-in-law Chrissy Kupfer Messick.

Date of Service: 09/22/2023

Time of Service: 11:15 am

Address of Service: Cheltenham Veterans Cemetary, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623 Phone# 301-372-6398

Memorial Donation Suggestion: www.autismspeaks.org