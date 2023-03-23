Executive Director Of Historic St. Mary’s City Steps Down After Serving 15 Years

Regina Faden, Ph.D.

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) announced today that Regina Faden, Ph.D. has stepped down as Executive Director of the museum.

Since joining the organization in 2008, Dr. Faden has brought much growth to the institution: the expansion of museum program offerings that reached out to the community, including the Little Explorers pre-school program and Lost City trick-or-treating; secured funding for several capital maintenance and building projects, including a new state-of-the-art Visitor Center, new Maryland Dove, the Struggle for Freedom Exhibit, and theMargaret Brent Pavilion; and led an initiative to expand the history represented at the museum in order to share a more inclusive story.

Historic St. Mary’s City Commission Chairman, Rear Admiral Tim Heely (retired), said, “We thank Regina for her banner years of service to Historic St. Mary’s City and wish her all the best in the future.”

As the Commission begins the search for a new Executive Director, Travis Parno, Ph.D. will be the Acting Executive Director in the interim. Parno takes on this role along with his position at the HSMC as Director of Research and Collections.

Said Dr. Faden, “It’s been a great privilege to work with the wonderful staff of Historic St. Mary’s City, and I have every confidence they will work to carry the mission forward.”

Regina Faden will be given a commendation for her years of service from Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland General Assembly during the Maryland Day ceremony. The ceremony will take place at Historic St. Mary’s City on March 25 at 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.hsmcdigshistory.org.