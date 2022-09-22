LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County residents planning to attend the County Fair in Leonardtown are advised that overflow parking in the Leonardtown High School and the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center will not be available Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

There will be parking available on the fairgrounds and overflow parking only at Leonardtown Middle School.

On Friday, fairgoers should plan for possible traffic delays and be alert to officials directing traffic in and around the schools and fairgrounds.

Please also be aware of large numbers of pedestrians walking to and from the fair.