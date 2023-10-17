Fall Hunting For Small Game And Turkey Offers Abundant Opportunities

Photo by Stephen Badger, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that squirrel, rabbit, fall turkey, and other small game seasons are either underway or set to open in the coming weeks. Some of these species offer generous seasons and bag limits and are abundant throughout Maryland.

“Although many hunters focus on deer during this time of year, other species can also provide excellent opportunities to make memories afield,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Small game hunting can be particularly enjoyable for hunters that enjoy a more active, fast-paced style of hunting.”

Squirrel season opened September 2 with a bag limit of six per day (The Delmarva fox squirrel is not included in this season; this subspecies remains protected to ensure continued population recovery). Squirrels are common throughout Maryland, especially where mast-producing trees such as oaks are present. Rabbit season begins on November 4 with a bag limit of four per day. Both of these seasons are open until February 29.

For hunters in Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties, the fall turkey hunting season will open on October 28 and continue through November 5 with a bag limit of one turkey per hunter. Fall turkey hunters should be aware that bear and deer muzzleloader (Region B) seasons are also open on October 28. Although fluorescent orange is not required for turkey hunting, hunters are recommended to wear it to make themselves more visible to other hunters.

Bird hunters should note that the bobwhite quail season remains closed on public lands east of the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay.

Complete hunting regulations, check-in procedures and information on public land hunting can be found in the Guide to Hunting and Trapping in Maryland.