Michelle Develbis, her family has created a GoFundMe to help with immediate funeral expenses and any funds remaining will be used towards future expenses and education for her children.

BRANDYWINE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Saturday morning in Brandywine. The deceased driver is 41-year-old Michelle Develbis of White Plains, MD.

On April 1, 2023, at approximately 10:00 am, officers responded to the 15000 block of McKendree Road for a single-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed Develbis was traveling eastbound on McKendree Road, when for reasons now under investigation, she lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number PP23040100000778.

Her family has created a GoFundMe to help with immediate funeral expenses and any funds remaining will be used towards future expenses and education for her children.