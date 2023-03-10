Family Escapes Mobile Home Fire In Anne Arundel With Minor Injuries

Credit – Anne Arundel County Fire Department

LOTHIAN, Md. – An Anne Arundel County family was awakened by their smoke alarm at 6:15 a.m. on March 5th, alerting them that their mobile home was on fire. The incident took place in Waysons Corner, and fire and rescue personnel were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department found a large double-wide mobile home well involved in fire. Despite the intensity of the flames, all occupants of the home were able to escape with only minor injuries.

Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department crews were dispatched as the first due and arrived on the scene soon after.

Firefighters immediately got to work opening up, placing ground ladders and assisting with hand lines. A tanker arrived and shuttled several loads of water to the scene.

Firefighters worked for over 4 hours to extinguish the blaze and clear the scene.

This incident serves as a reminder that smoke alarms save lives. It is important to regularly check your smoke alarms to ensure they are functioning properly.

