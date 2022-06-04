CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On June 3, 2022, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to Breezy Point Road in the area of Blue Heron Drive in Chesapeake Beach, MD for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash.

Preliminary Investigation revealed a 2005 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Breezy Point Road approaching South Blue Heron Drive when it struck a tree and rolled over partially ejecting the operator from the vehicle. The Nissan Altima was operated by Michelle Lee Twigg, 47 of Lexington Park, MD, who was the sole occupant. Life saving measures were administered on scene. Twigg was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

At this time, speed and alcohol are contributing factors in this crash. Senior Deputy First Class Jeffrey Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it is asked to contact S/DFC Hardesty at (410) 535-2800 or via email: Jeffrey.Hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov