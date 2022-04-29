BRANDYWINE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning.

The deceased driver is 17-year-old Christopher Sosa of Accokeek.

On April 27, 2022, at approximately 7:10 am, PGPD officers responded to a single-car crash on Accokeek Road near Gardner Road. The driver and his passenger were both transported to the hospital.

Sosa died Wednesday night at the hospital. The passenger suffered injuries that preliminarily are not considered life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation suggests Sosa crossed a double-yellow line in order to pass slower-moving vehicles while traveling northbound on Accokeek Road.

A Prince George’s County Sheriff’s deputy observed the traffic violation and he briefly activated the emergency equipment on his unmarked cruiser. The investigation suggests Sosa lost control of his car on a crest in the roadway and crashed.

Any questions about the Sheriff’s deputy should be referred to the Prince George’s County Office of the Sheriff.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information relevant to the crash investigation is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Please refer to case 22-0020111.