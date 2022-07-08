SEAT PLEASANT, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred late June in Seat Pleasant. The deceased passenger is 19-year-old Briya Rumsey of Upper Marlboro.

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 8:30 am, officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and the Capital Beltway for vehicle collision involving two vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed, Rumsey was a passenger in a car travelling eastbound on Central Avenue when a SUV traveling westbound attempted to make a left turn onto the beltway. For reasons that are under investigation, the sedan struck the passenger side of the SUV as the vehicle was attempting to turn.

Rumsey was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead days later. The drivers of each vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0030904.