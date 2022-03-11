WALDORF, Md. – On March 11 at 4:06 a.m., officers responded to a call for a motor vehicle crash in the 3900 block of Pine Cone Circle in Waldorf.

When officers arrived, family members reported their relative crashed his car into a parked vehicle, leaving the vehicle unattended in the roadway. The driver was suspected to be under the influence and fled on foot.

As officers attempted to locate the driver, the family observed him drive past the scene in his pick-up truck. They alerted officers who then attempted to stop the driver on St. Marks Drive, but the driver accelerated and fled. The driver turned onto St. Charles Parkway and continued driving at a high rate of speed and, within seconds, lost control of his truck and crashed. Officers attempted to render first aid, but it was clear the driver was deceased.