Christopher Thomas Chaillet

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On November 27, 2023, Christopher Thomas Chaillet, 36, of Nanjemoy, pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to reckless endangerment and permitting a child to have access to a firearm.

The evidence showed that Chaillet, who possessed a valid Maryland handgun permit, knowingly left a loaded handgun in his truck while his 2-year old son was sitting, unsupervised, in the passenger seat. The child gained access to the gun and shot himself in the arm.

Judge Mark S. Chandlee required Mr. Chaillet to serve 1 year of home confinement followed by 3 years of probation. Chaillet was required to forfeit the weapon and he will be prohibited from owning or possessing firearms in the future.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney April N. Brown.