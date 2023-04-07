Federal Funds Available For Outdoor Recreation Space Near Military Installations

Photo by James Corbett, previously submitted to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo contest.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting preliminary applications for the recently announced Land and Water Conservation Fund and Readiness Environmental Protection Integration Challenge Program.

The nationally competitive opportunity enables local governments to receive between $250,000 and $5 million in grant funding to conserve natural landscapes around military installations, in order to prevent development that could impact operational capabilities.

Priority will be given to natural area preservation projects that increase outdoor recreational opportunities, sustain native wildlife and habitats, and guard against climate impacts and severe weather events. The project must be located within an active Readiness Environmental Protection Integration program area or where there is active interest in establishing one. Municipalities, counties, and state agencies are able to receive up to 100% of project costs from this grant opportunity.

Funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund program will be matched by the U.S. Department of Defense through the Readiness Environmental Protection Integration Challenge Program. Funding is provided only for acquisition, or for a combination of purchase and development of compatible recreation on the property.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications through April 30, 2023.Interested jurisdictions should complete and submit project documentation to Andrew Mengel at andrew.mengel@maryland.gov. Additional details and application information are available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Fund webpage.