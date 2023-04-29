Fill Out An Advance Health Care Directive At Law Day

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Do you have an Advance Healthcare Directive? Is your document up to date? If your answer to either question is no, sign up for Law Day to meet with an attorney and fill one out, free of charge!

Law Day will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Loffler, Garvey, and Northern Senior Activity Centers. Registration is required for this event.

All participating attorneys are members of the St. Mary’s County Bar Association and are donating their time for Law Day. Please note legal support provided at this event is limited to Advance Care Directives ONLY.

An Advance Health Care Directive:

Identifies your Health Care Agent, the person or persons who will make your health care decisions.

Decides when your Agent’s power becomes effective.

States your desires concerning the administration or withholding of life sustaining procedures if you are unable to give instructions regarding your care due to an end-of-life condition.

Can be customized with your personal instructions and statements.

Determines pain relief measures to relieve pain and suffering.

States your wishes concerning organ donation or the donation of your body.

States your desires and preferences regarding funeral and burial, cremation, memorial service, or other final instructions.

For more information or to register for this event, please contact Sarah Miller at Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov or (301) 475-4200, ext. 1073.

For more information on the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, including the three Senior Activity Center locations and other programs, please visit stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or follow us on social media at Facebook.com/SMCDAHS.