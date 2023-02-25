BRYANS ROAD, Md – On February 25, 2023 at approximately 8:36 a.m., units reported to a fire in the area of Dysons Lane and Gabriel Drive.

Units from Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad and Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department arrived and found an abandoned single-family home showing smoke and fire. Firefighters quickly had the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

All photos courtesy of Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad and Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad