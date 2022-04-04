LEONARDTOWN, Md. — At 12:15 p.m. on April 3, first responders were called to the 22800 block of Paw Paw Point Way for a reported structure fire.

Chief 1 arrived on location with a two-story single family with nothing evident. Chief 1B arrived on the scene and was assigned to division 2 group supervisor reporting smoke condition and a small fire in the attic space.

Engine 52 and Rescue Squad 1010 were clearing a transfer in Solomons and were in Leonardtown at the time of dispatch. Both units requested to be added to the assignment due to the close proximity. Engine 52 and Engine 11 arrived on location deploying an 1 3/4 handline to division 2 extinguishing the fire in the attic space.

Rescue Squad members arrived on the scene and were directed to assist with opening up on division 2. Truck 1 arrived and was assigned to assist on division 2 and complete the primary. Tanker 74 arrived on the scene deploying a 1 3/4 handline to division 1 in the stand by mode while completing a primary in the basement and division 1.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Command continued to hold and operate with the units on the scene while the remaining assignment was placed in service. Chief 1 held the Paw Paw Point Way command.