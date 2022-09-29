Firefighters Respond To Fire At Galazio In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – This morning, Sept. 28, first responders were called to the scene of a outside fire threatening a building at 6223 Crain Highway in La Plata.

A caller stated “the deck is on fire with propane sitting right next to it”.

At approximately 4:50 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the Galazio restaurant showing fire from the deck.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and continued to check for hot spots. The fire was contained to the deck with no extension to the building.

The fire was caused by an outside pizza oven. No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

All photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department