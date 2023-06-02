Firefighters Respond To Large Abandoned House Fire In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On June 1, 2023 at approximately 9:58 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire on Three Notch Road in the area of Hermanville Road.

Crews arrived to find an abandoned home with fire and heavy smoke showing. Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes. Crews continue to operate on the scene hitting hot spots as of 10:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

ADVISORY: MD Rte. 235 is closed between Great Mills Rd. and Hermanville Rd. for a structure fire, police and fire dept. personnel are on scene. Vehicles traveling N/B and S/B will be diverted.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

