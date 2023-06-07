Large Boat Storage Fire at Tall Timbers Marina, Credit – Pamela Boothe

TALL TIMBERS, Md. – This afternoon at approximately 12:27 p.m., firefighters and rescue personnel responded to a boat fire in the Tall Timbers Marina located at 18521 Herring Creek Road.

UPDATE – Investigation Continues Into Tall Timbers Marina Fire

Crews arrived on the scene and found a 60’x100’ storage facility with 10 boats fully involved. One person was unaccounted for but located shortly later with injuries. The fire was reported under control at 1:32 p.m. Crews remain on the scene, use caution in the area.

The Maryland Office of State Fire Marshal and Maryland Department of Natural Resources was requested to the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com