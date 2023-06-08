Investigation Continues Into Tall Timbers Marina Fire

TALL TIMBERES, Md. – The Office of the State Fire Marshal is continuing its investigation into the cause of a fire that destroyed close to ten boats and caused nearly $400,000 in damages Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m., Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding fire departments responded to Tall Timbers Marina in the 18500 block of Herring Creek Road for a boat fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered several boats on fire under a covered pier. Firefighters were assisted by fire boats and battled the two-alarm blaze for nearly an hour before bringing the fire under control.

Witnesses told Deputy State Fire Marshals they heard an explosion come from one of the boats and saw fire quickly spreading to the wooden pier and surrounding boats. While investigators have not identified an exact cause, they concluded the fire started in a 1940, 38-foot Matthew’s wooden boat.

Two people initially reported injuries and refused EMS treatment but later took themselves to the hospital for reportedly minor injuries.

The Maryland Department of the Environment, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the United States Guard assisted on the scene containing the oil runoff and related fuel spills.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office- Southern Regional Office at 443-550-6832.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department