Firefighters Respond To Large Commerical Fire At Chaney Enterprises In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On May 26, 2023 at approximately 1:41 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Old Washington Road and Llewelyn Lane for the smoke investigation. While en route, communications advised they were receiving multiple calls for a large black column of smoke in the area of Old Washington Lane and Acton Lane.  

Another call was received stating a building was on fire in the 12000 block of Acton Lane. The call was upgraded to a commercial building fire at Chaney Enterprises. Additional crews were requested to the scene.

Crews arrived to find a commercial shaker on fire. Firefighters operated with hand lines for approximately 30 minutes until an aerial master stream was set up by Tower 3 and LaPlata Truck 1, and the remainder of fire was extinguished. Crews operated on the scene for approximately 2 hours. 

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

All photos courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department. 

